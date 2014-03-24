FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Wawrinka, Raonic cruise into last 16 at Miami
Sections
Featured
NFL rallies around protesting players
U.S.
NFL rallies around protesting players
Chastened Merkel braces for coalition tussle after vote
World
Chastened Merkel braces for coalition tussle after vote
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
Reuters Backstory
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Sports News
March 24, 2014 / 10:46 PM / 4 years ago

Wawrinka, Raonic cruise into last 16 at Miami

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Stanislas Wawrinka hits a forehand against Daniel Gimeno-Traver (not pictured) on day six of the Sony Open at Crandon Tennis Center. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports

MIAMI (Reuters) - Australian Open champion Stanislas Wawrinka booked his spot in the fourth round of the Sony Open on Monday with a no-nonsense 7-5 6-4 win over Frenchman Edouard Roger-Vasselin.

The result matches the third-seeded Swiss’s best effort in six visits to Miami and sets up a last 16 meeting with Ukraine’s Alexander Dolgopolov, who was a 3-6 6-0 7-6 (7-5) winner over Serb Dusan Lajovic.

Canadian 12th seed Milos Raonic blasted his way into the fourth round with 6-1 6-2 win over Spain’s Guillermo Garcia-Lopez in 56 minutes.

Raonic, who exited the Miami tournament in the third round with injuries the last two years, has had no fitness concerns this year, firing 10 aces and surrendering just five points on his serve to Garcia-Lopez.

Reporting by Steve Keating in Miami; Editing by Frank Pingue

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.