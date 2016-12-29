FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
8 months ago
Serena Williams gets engaged to Reddit co-founder Ohanian
#Trump
#World
#Energy&Environment
#SolarEclipse
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Rare total solar eclipse spreads wonder across United States
Along the path of totality
Rare total solar eclipse spreads wonder across United States
The elephant in the room at the NAFTA talks
Commentary
The elephant in the room at the NAFTA talks
A secret campaign against U.S. biofuels mandates
Valero Energy Corp
A secret campaign against U.S. biofuels mandates
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Entertainment News
December 29, 2016 / 9:08 PM / 8 months ago

Serena Williams gets engaged to Reddit co-founder Ohanian

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK (Reuters) - World number two tennis player Serena Williams has become engaged to Alexis Ohanian, co-founder of the social media company Reddit.

"Down on 1 knee. He said four words. And/r/isaidyes," the 35-year-old American said on the social media site on Thursday.

"I came home. A little late. Someone had a bag packed for me. And a carriage awaited. Destination: Rome ... back to where our stars first collided."

The New York-born Ohanian, 33, confirmed the news on his Facebook page, writing: "She said yes".

Williams is the best player of her generation. She has won 22 grand slam singles titles, the same as German Steffi Graf and trailing only Australian Margaret Court (24).

Reporting by Andrew Both in Cary, North Carolina; Editing by Tony Jimenez

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.