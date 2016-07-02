FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
#Sports News
July 2, 2016 / 11:25 AM / a year ago

Croatian Cilic overpowers Lacko to reach fourth round at Wimbledon

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Britain Tennis - Wimbledon - All England Lawn Tennis & Croquet Club, Wimbledon, England - 1/7/16 Croatia's Marin Cilic in action against Slovakia's Lukas LackoTony O'Brien

LONDON (Reuters) - Lofty Croatian Marin Cilic made short work of Slovak qualifier Lukas Lacko on Saturday, finishing their rain delayed third round match 6-3 6-3 6-4 with nine aces in the final set.

The 2014 U.S. Open champion had already wrapped up two sets when rain set in on Friday and he was clearly in no mood to mess about on a blustery Court 12.

The 6-foot-6 (1.98-metre) ninth seed pummeled Lacko from both sides of the court, winning 98 percent of points on his first serve.

He clinched with his 19th ace, wrapping up the match in and hour and 49 minutes.

The 27-year-old will next meet either fifth seed Kei Nishikori of Japan or up-and-coming Russian Andrey Kuznetsov.

Reporting by Clare Lovell, editing by Ed Osmond

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
