Rain-ravaged Wimbledon to hold matches on middle Sunday
July 1, 2016 / 8:21 PM / in a year

Rain-ravaged Wimbledon to hold matches on middle Sunday

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Britain Tennis - Wimbledon - All England Lawn Tennis & Croquet Club, Wimbledon, England - 1/7/16 General view during a rain delayTony O'Brien

LONDON (Reuters) - Wimbledon matches will be held on the middle Sunday, organizers said on Twitter, to try to clear the backlog after scheduling delays built up over the first five days of what has been a rain-ravaged tournament.

The tournament's official Twitter feed said details would be announced on Saturday, with all tickets to be bought in advance online and none available on the day. The last time matches were held on the middle Sunday of the fortnight at Wimbledon was in 2004.

Reporting by Alison Williams; editing by Clare Lovell

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
