#Sports News
July 4, 2016 / 3:10 PM / a year ago

Shvedova pummels Safarova to reach quarter-finals

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Britain Tennis - Wimbledon - All England Lawn Tennis & Croquet Club, Wimbledon, England - 4/7/16 Kazakhstan's Yaroslava Shvedova celebrates winning her match against Czech Republic's Lucie SafarovaStefan Wermuth

LONDON (Reuters) - Yaroslava Shvedova of Kazahkstan swept past Lucie Safarova and into her first Wimbledon quarter-final, beating the Russian 28th seed 6-2 6-4 on Monday.

Ranked 96th but holding a 3-0 head-to-head record against her higher-ranked opponent, the big-serving Shvedova -- making her 10th appearance at Wimbledon -- powered down seven aces and hit the mark with three quarters of her first serves.

Another serve proved decisive on the final point when Safarova hit her return long.

Shvedova faces the winner of the match between American veteran Venus Williams and Carla Suarez Navarro of Spain.

Reporting by John Stonestreet, editing by Ed Osmond

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
