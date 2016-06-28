FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Entertainer Brown turns on the style
#Sports News
June 28, 2016 / 3:25 PM / a year ago

Entertainer Brown turns on the style

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Britain Tennis - Wimbledon - All England Lawn Tennis & Croquet Club, Wimbledon, England - 28/6/16 Germany's Dustin Brown in action against Serbia's Dusan Lajovic REUTERS/Paul Childs

LONDON (Reuters) - Dreadlocked German Dustin Brown was back treating Wimbledon crowds to his unique brand of swashbuckling tennis on Tuesday, winning a quickfire five-setter against Serbia’s Dusan Lajovic.

Serving and volleying and whipping balls out of the air as he did when stunning twice-champion Rafael Nadal in the second round 12 months ago, Brown took just two hours eight minutes to claim a 4-6 6-3 3-6 6-3 6-4.

It took him a while to find his range, but after a deafening fire alarm sounded across the outside courts, Brown woke up and outclassed Lajovic with some inspired shot-making.

He can be virtually guaranteed a stadium court for his second round on Thursday when he faces close friend and fellow maverick Nick Kyrgios in a match that promises fireworks.

“Obviously I knew if both of us win, we could play each other,” Brown told reporters. “We played IPTL (International Premier Tennis League) together, he’s a really nice guy. We are friends. We’ll go out and have fun and play good tennis.”

Brown, ranked 85, was handed a wildcard by the organizers and he more than justified his invite in front of a packed crowd on Court 16 -- breaking for a 4-1 lead in the fourth set and then streaking through the decider in 27 minutes.

One minute crunching a backhand, the next feathering a deft drop volley, Brown went through his full repertoire.

Of the 138 points he won, 55 were at the net.

”In the beginning there was not a lot of rhythm for me volleying,“ he said. ”Returns were going all over the place, and then suddenly he started connecting with a few.

“The most important was just to stay calm and keep playing, knowing this is my surface, that I can win this match no matter how long it goes.”

Reporting by Martyn Herman; editing by John Stonestreet

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
