Azarenka ruled out of Wimbledon with knee injury

LONDON (Reuters) - Former world number one Victoria Azarenka has withdrawn from Wimbledon with a knee injury, organizers said on Thursday.

Belarussian Azarenka , who would have been seeded six at the championships, has not played since retiring from a first-round match at the French Open last month.

It is yet another blow for the two-times Australian Open champion who has been plagued by foot injuries.

Her withdrawal means five-times champion Venus Williams will move up into the top eight seeds.