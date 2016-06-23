FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
June 23, 2016 / 12:30 PM / a year ago

Azarenka ruled out of Wimbledon with knee injury

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Mar 31, 2016; Key Biscayne, FL, USA; Victoria Azarenka reaches for backhand against Angelique Kerber (not pictured) in a women's singles semifinal during day eleven of the Miami Open at Crandon Park Tennis Center. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports

LONDON (Reuters) - Former world number one Victoria Azarenka has withdrawn from Wimbledon with a knee injury, organizers said on Thursday.

Belarussian Azarenka , who would have been seeded six at the championships, has not played since retiring from a first-round match at the French Open last month.

It is yet another blow for the two-times Australian Open champion who has been plagued by foot injuries.

Her withdrawal means five-times champion Venus Williams will move up into the top eight seeds.

Reporting by Martyn Herman; Editing by Toby Davis

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
