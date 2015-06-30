FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
No mercy as Kerber enjoys double bagel for lunch
June 30, 2015 / 12:30 PM / 2 years ago

No mercy as Kerber enjoys double bagel for lunch

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Angelique Kerber of Germany plays a shot during her match against Carina Witthoeft of Germany at the Wimbledon Tennis Championships in London, June 30, 2015. REUTERS/Toby Melville

LONDON (Reuters) - Germany’s Angelique Kerber handed out the third 6-0 6-0 thrashing so far at Wimbledon when she sent compatriot Carina Witthoeft packing on Tuesday.

Five-times champion Venus Williams and Andrea Petkovic had clocked up the so-called “double bagel” on the opening day of the tournament, against Americans Madison Brengle and Shelby Rogers respectively.

The unfortunate Witthoeft, ranked 53 in the world, had the chance to register on the scoreboard in the final game of the first round match but even then 10th seed Kerber ruthlessly slammed the door shut with a winner.

Two points later it was game over when 20-year-old Witthoeft, who according to the WTA notes models her game on 2004 Wimbledon champion Maria Sharapova, wafted a shot long.

Reporting by Martyn Herman; editing by Justin Palmer

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
