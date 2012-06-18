Nottingham title earns Aussie teenager Wimbledon spot

Ashleigh Barty of Australia adjusts her cap during her match against Petra Kvitova of the Czech Republic during the French Open tennis tournament at the Roland Garros stadium in Paris May 29, 2012. REUTERS/Regis Duvignau

(Reuters) - Australian teenager Ashleigh Barty has been handed a Wimbledon women’s singles main draw wildcard after winning the $50,000 grasscourt warm-up event in Nottingham over the weekend, Tennis Australia said on Monday.

The 16-year-old Queenslander beat Tatjana Malek 6-1 6-1 in the final in the East Midlands of England on Sunday, albeit after the German world number 149 had been forced to play her semi-final earlier in the day.

Barty had already been awarded a place in qualifying at the All England Club after winning the girls’ junior title at Wimbledon last year.

She made her senior grand slam debut at the Australian Open earlier this year and also received a wildcard for the French Open but lost in the first round on both occasions.