Wimbledon extends BBC partnership until 2024

Britain Tennis - Wimbledon - All England Lawn Tennis & Croquet Club, Wimbledon, England - 28/6/16 A general view of the Wimbledon logo in the rain

(Reuters) - Wimbledon will continue to be broadcast on BBC at least until 2024 following a four-year extension to the longest partnership in sports broadcasting history.

"We are delighted to be further extending our long partnership with the BBC up to 2024," chairman of the All England Club Philip Brook said in a statement.

"We greatly value the BBC's commitment to delivering large national audiences for The Championships across a multitude of high quality platforms," he added.

Wimbledon will complete a partnership of 80 years of television and 90 years of radio with the BBC in July 2017.

The BBC registered a peak audience of 13.3 million for Andy Murray's second Wimbledon title on BBC One, while the Scot's first title in 2013 was watched by 17.3 million people across the UK.