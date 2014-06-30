FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Canadian trailblazer Bouchard scorches into quarter-finals
June 30, 2014 / 3:10 PM / 3 years ago

Canadian trailblazer Bouchard scorches into quarter-finals

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Eugenie Bouchard of Canada reacts after defeating Alize Cornet of France in their women's singles tennis match at the Wimbledon Tennis Championships, in London June 30, 2014.REUTERS/Toby Melville

LONDON (Reuters) - Eugenie Bouchard became the first Canadian to reach the quarter-finals of Wimbledon with a 7-6(5) 7-5 win over Serena Williams’s conqueror Alize Cornet on Monday.

Over the years, fellow Canadians Carling Bassett-Seguso, Patricia Hy-Boulais and Daniel Nestor all made the second week of the grasscourt major but none of them managed to go as far as Bouchard.

The 13th seed looked like she would be stretched into a third set when she trailed 4-2 in the second, but the woman tipped as a future grand slam champion displayed her battling instincts as she fought back to level at 5-5.

A backhand long on match point sealed the 20-year-old a quarter-final date with either French Open winner Maria Sharapova or German ninth seed Angelique Kerber.

Reporting by Pritha Sarkar, editing by David Goodman

