On the sidelines at Wimbledon
July 7, 2016 / 2:11 PM / a year ago

On the sidelines at Wimbledon

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

The gear of USA's Venus (L) and Serena Williams is seen on Court 18 during their doubles match against Belgium's Elise Mertens and An-Sophie Mestach at the Wimbledon Tennis Championships in London, Britain July 2, 2016.Stefan Wermuth

LONDON (Reuters) - Tennis fans around the world are eagerly following the action at Wimbledon, waiting to see who will win this year's men's and women's titles at the sport's most celebrated tournament.

Reuters photographer Stefan Wermuth has been part of a team capturing the fast-paced movements on court.

But as well as taking pictures of powerful serves, groundstrokes and volleys, he has produced images from the sidelines showing the gear players bring on court and the food and drink they carry to keep their energy levels up during matches.

Focusing on the court-side chairs assigned to players, his photos include the matching kitbags and multicolored -- and much-coveted -- Wimbledon towels of American doubles pairing Venus and Serena Williams.

The pictures also feature half-eaten bananas, neatly lined up bottles and spare shoes.

Click here for the photo essay: reut.rs/29mNarF

Writing By Marie-Louise Gumuchian; editing by John Stonestreet

