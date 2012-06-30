FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Cilic outlasts Querrey in second longest Wimbledon match
June 30, 2012 / 10:41 PM / in 5 years

Cilic outlasts Querrey in second longest Wimbledon match

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON (Reuters) - Memories of John Isner and Nicolas Mahut’s marathon tussle came flooding back at Wimbledon on Saturday when Croatian Marin Cilic beat American Sam Querrey 7-6 6-4 6-7 6-7 17-15 in the second longest ever match at the All England Club.

Two years after American Isner won an 11 hour five minute duel, which ended 70-68 in the fifth set, a similar battle played out on Court Two with Saturday’s protagonists going toe-to-toe for more than two hours in the fifth set alone.

But at five hours 31 minutes, Cilic achieved his third-round win in less than half the time it took Isner to put away Mahut in 2010.

After missing a chance to close out the match at 6-5 in the fifth, Cilic was kept on court for another 21 games before he yelled out in triumph when Querrey overcooked a backhand service return.

Cilic will have 48 hours to recover before he faces either home hope Andy Murray or Cypriot Marcos Baghdatis for a place in the quarter-finals.

Reporting by Pritha Sarkar, Editing by Ed Osmond

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
