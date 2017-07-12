FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Muller magic runs out as Cilic powers into semis
Giant iceberg breaks off Antarctica
Giant iceberg breaks off Antarctica
How Brexit is set to hurt Europe's financial systems
July 12, 2017

Muller magic runs out as Cilic powers into semis

Muller magic runs out as Cilic powers into semis

Tennis - Wimbledon - London, Britain - July 12, 2017 Croatia's Marin Cilic celebrates during the quarter final match against Luxembourg's Gilles Muller

LONDON (Reuters) - Gilles Muller's unlikely Wimbledon run came to an end when he was beaten in five sets by Croatian Marin Cilic in their quarter-final on Wednesday.

Cilic, who triumphed 3-6 7-6(6) 7-5 5-7 6-1 will now face Sam Querrey in the semi-finals after the American upset home favorite Andy Murray.

The 34-year-old Muller was an unexpected presence in the last eight after he pulled off a surprise, five-set win over Rafa Nadal in the fourth round.

Muller took that form into the contest with Cilic but when his run of 31 service games without a break ended in the third set, the tide turned towards the Croat, who produced some magnificent return play in the final set.

Reporting by Simon Evans; Editing by Alison Williams

