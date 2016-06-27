FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Big-serving Cilic powers past American Baker
June 27, 2016 / 2:05 PM / a year ago

Big-serving Cilic powers past American Baker

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Britain Tennis - Wimbledon - All England Lawn Tennis & Croquet Club, Wimbledon, England - 27/6/16 Croatia's Marin Cilic in action during his match against USA's Brian Baker REUTERS/Tony O'Brien

LONDON (Reuters) - Marin Cilic’s firepower proved too much for American Brian Baker as the Croatian cruised through his Wimbledon first-round match 6-3 7-5 6-3 on Monday.

The 6ft 6in tall ninth seed, a quarter-finalist last year, thundered down a series of 130 mph-plus serves and stinging forehands to see off the challenge from Baker, ranked a distant 589th in the world.

Cilic, 27, broke serve once in each of the first two sets. Baker, whose career has been plagued by knee, elbow and hip injuries, had a glimmer of a chance in the second when he too had break points - but Cilic emphatically shut the door with a series of unreturnable serves.

The 31-year-old American’s resistance crumbled in the third set as his serve was broken twice by Cilic, who was cheered to victory by his coach Goran Ivanisevic, a former Wimbledon champion.

Reporting by Pravin Char, editing by Ed Osmond

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
