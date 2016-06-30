FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a year ago
Cilic powers past Stakhovsky in four sets
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#Trump
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Pyongyang says more to come
North Korea
Pyongyang says more to come
U.S. send extra fighters to police Baltic skies during Russian exercise
Russian military exercise
U.S. send extra fighters to police Baltic skies during Russian exercise
Podcast: Beyond the fintech buzz
Future of Money
Podcast: Beyond the fintech buzz
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Sports News
June 30, 2016 / 3:35 PM / a year ago

Cilic powers past Stakhovsky in four sets

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Britain Tennis - Wimbledon - All England Lawn Tennis & Croquet Club, Wimbledon, England - 27/6/16 Croatia's Marin Cilic in action during his match against USA's Brian BakerTony O'Brien

LONDON (Reuters) - Ninth-seeded Croatian Marin Cilic unleashed 22 aces and 62 winners in his second-round win at Wimbledon on Thursday, bundling out unseeded Ukrainian Sergiy Stakhovsky 6-2 6-7(6) 6-4 6-4 in just under three hours of hard-hitting tennis.

Cilic, who won the 2014 U.S. Open and equaled his best All England Club result last year by reaching the quarter-finals, sailed through the first set with two breaks of serve.

The 94th-ranked Ukrainian took the second set on a tiebreak when Cilic's radar went awry in two consecutive baseline rallies.

But the Croatian, who lost in three sets to world number two Andy Murray in the semi-final of the Wimbledon warm-up event at Queen's Club, was relatively untroubled thereafter, sealing victory with a service game to love.

Cilic next plays 120th-ranked Slovakian qualifier Lukas Lacko who tamed big-serving Croat Ivo Karlovic.

Reporting by John Stonestreet; editing by Martyn Herman

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.