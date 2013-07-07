Point-by-point guide to Murray's decisive game

Andy Murray of Britain holds the winners trophy after defeating Novak Djokovic of Serbia in their men's singles final tennis match at the Wimbledon Tennis Championships, in London July 7, 2013. REUTERS/Toby Melville

LONDON (Reuters) - Andy Murray had Britain on tenterhooks on Sunday in a nerve-shredding 13-minute final game of the Wimbledon final before winning it to beat Serbia’s Novak Djokovic 6-4 7-5 6-4.

Here is a point-by-point guide to the remarkable decisive game in which Murray earned and lost three championship points and Djokovic squandered three break points before the Scot triumphed to end Britain’s 77-year wait for a Wimbledon men’s singles champion.

* Having brilliantly broken for a 5-4 lead Murray looks calm and collected as he lines up in to serve the most important game of his life.

* Djokovic sends his backhand opening return beyond the baseline: 15-0.

* After netting his first serve Murray gets into a rally and after running down yet another ill-advised Djokovic drop shot he steers home a forehand winner: 30-0.

* Djokovic sends a service return long and suddenly Wimbledon is in dream land - three championship points for a British player: 40-0.

* A tense 12-shot rally ends with a crisp Djokovic volley: 40-15.

* Murray’s tentative second serve comes flying back past him before he can react: 40-30.

* Another missed first serve and a long backhand means the lead has gone. More groans all round. Deuce.

* Murray looks tight and nets a forehand as the Serb top seed walks back to his mark with a wry smile. Advantage Djokovic.

* Murray responds with a big serve: Deuce.

* Djokovic plays another drop shot, this one catches the tape and crawls agonizingly over the net to drop dead and elicit a huge groan from the Centre Court crowd: Advantage Djokovic.

* A brilliant angled cross-court forehand by Murray brings it back to Deuce.

* Djokovic conjures up another unfeasible angle to flick another winner and bring up his third break point: Advantage Djokovic.

* Murray confidently dispatches a volley winner. Deuce.

* Another long rally, with rising oohs and ahs from the edgy crowd, ends with Djokovic netting a volley to give Murray a fourth championship point and lift the hordes on Henman Hill to their feet. Advantage Murray.

* No mistakes from Murray this time as he keeps the ball in play and Djokovic nets a backhand to give the Briton victory.

(This story has been refiled to fix garble in first paragraph)