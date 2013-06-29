Del Potro suffers injury fright beating Zemlja

Juan Martin del Potro of Argentina receives attention after a fall in his men's singles tennis match against Grega Zemlja of Slovenia at the Wimbledon Tennis Championships, in London June 29, 2013. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett

LONDON (Reuters) - Eighth seed Juan Martin Del Potro suffered an injury scare after moving into the last 16 at Wimbledon on Saturday with a straight sets win against Slovenia’s Grega Zemlja.

Del Potro fell awkwardly chasing down a drop shot in the third set, receiving treatment and taking a medical timeout before wrapping up a 7‑5 7‑6(3) 6‑0 win.

“I will see the doctor after here, because I was going for the dropshot and I twisted my ankle,” he told reporters.

”I hyper-extended my knee, as well. It was really painful. I was a little scared at that moment.

“I finish the match very quickly. Now I start to feel something in my knee and my ankle, as well. I will check with the doctor very soon.”

Del Potro, who equaled his best performance by reaching the fourth round, will now face Italian Andreas Seppi.