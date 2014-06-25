FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Tennis-Assured Dimitrov reaches maiden Wimbledon third round
June 25, 2014 / 3:55 PM / 3 years ago

Tennis-Assured Dimitrov reaches maiden Wimbledon third round

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Grigor Dimitrov of Bulgaria reacts after defeating Luke Saville of Australia in their men's singles tennis match at the Wimbledon Tennis Championships, in London June 25, 2014. REUTERS/Toby Melville

LONDON (Reuters) - Queen’s champion Grigor Dimitrov showed the value of extra grasscourt practice on Wednesday, when an assured 6-3 6-2 6-4 victory over Australian Luke Saville took him into Wimbledon’s third round for the first time.

The 23-year-old Bulgarian, who blazed through the Wimbledon warm-up event two weeks ago, showed no Center Court nerves in dispatching Saville, 20, like him a former junior champion at the All England Club.

After being knocked out in the second round in his last three appearances at Wimbledon, Dimitrov said he was delighted to move further into the tournament.

“I always wanted to do that. I wanted to do well on grass,” he said. “At the moment I‘m trying to adapt to each player each day.”

Dimitrov has risen through the rankings to 13th this year after winning titles in Acapulco and Bucharest as well as Queen‘s.

He won the boys’ Wimbledon title in 2008 and qualifier Saville, the second youngest man in the draw and now ranked 236 in the world, followed him in 2011.

Reporting By Clare Lovell, editing by Pritha Sarkar

