FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Djokovic survives scare to beat Stepanek
Sections
Featured
Emerging market tech boom a headache for fund managers
Exchange-traded Funds
Emerging market tech boom a headache for fund managers
The Basque: Spain's effective, expensive antidote to secession
World
The Basque: Spain's effective, expensive antidote to secession
Former Iranian diplomat on what Trump needs to know about Iran
Commentary
Former Iranian diplomat on what Trump needs to know about Iran
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Sports News
June 29, 2012 / 3:31 PM / in 5 years

Djokovic survives scare to beat Stepanek

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Novak Djokovic of Serbia celebrates after defeating Radek Stepanek of the Czech Republic in their men's singles tennis match at the Wimbledon tennis championships in London June 29, 2012. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez

LONDON (Reuters) - Novak Djokovic survived the shock of losing the first set to beat Czech Radek Stepanek 4-6 6-2 6-2 6-2 and reach the Wimbledon fourth round on Friday.

With the All England Club still abuzz following Rafa Nadal’s shock loss to Lukas Rosol on Thursday, top seed Djokovic was broken out of the blue by Stepanek in the 10th game to drop the first set.

The world number one from Serbia quickly recovered, however, breaking 28th seed Stepanek in the first game of the second set and he never looked back, sealing victory on his first match point with a clinical crosscourt backhand winner after two hours 50 minutes.

The defending champion will play his fellow Serbian Viktor Troicki in the last 16.

Writing by Ed Osmond, editing by Pritha Sarkar

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.