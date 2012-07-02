Impressive Djokovic has it covered

Novak Djokovic of Serbia hits a return to Viktor Troicki of Serbia during their men's singles tennis match at the Wimbledon tennis championships in London July 2, 2012. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett

LONDON (Reuters) - Novak Djokovic’s bid to retain his Wimbledon title is swiftly turning into a campaign to win the first ever indoor version of the grasscourt grand slam.

With grizzly grey skies encircling the All England Club, the Serb brushed aside compatriot Viktor Troicki 6-3 6-1 6-3 in his third consecutive match under the cover of the Centre Court roof.

Since its introduction in 2009, the structure has been used sparingly until this year when it has been hauled across come rain or shine both to block out the weather and ensure timely finishes for late-evening matches.

Djokovic has played all but his opening match with the giant mechanical lid in place and is now starting to get into the swing of things under cover.

“I have kind of got used to it,” he told reporters.

”I find it a bit easier to return the serve. Obviously when you’re playing on grass against a big server like Viktor, under these conditions you can neutralize the serve and get more into the rallies, so that was good for me...

“For somebody that plays all tournament outdoors and comes to the Centre Court for the first time and plays indoor in totally different conditions, it’s quite a change. So you need time to adjust.”

TENNIS ARTISTRY

It was more than simple familiarity with the conditions that divided Djokovic from his countryman in what turned into a ruthless exhibition of shot-making and tennis artistry.

Novak Djokovic of Serbia (L) embraces Viktor Troicki of Serbia after defeating him in their men's singles tennis match at the Wimbledon tennis championships in London July 2, 2012. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett

Djokovic came into the encounter on the back of an 11-match winning streak against his opponent and never looked like relinquishing the psychological edge as he broke decisively in the sixth game of the first set before closing it out.

The world number one was in no mood for hanging about in the second, breaking for the third time with a forehand volley to secure the set in just 24 minutes.

The screw had been firmly turned at this point and when Troicki sliced a backhand into the net to hand Djokovic a break in the third it was as good as over.

When Troicki passed up the opportunity of three break back points at 4-2 it was mere minutes before Djokovic was celebrating with a two-handed salute to the crowd.

As well as being Davis Cup partners, the two Serbs are good friends off court. The world number one, however, is not in the business of letting emotion cloud his on-court judgment.

“It’s hard to express the emotions, you know, to celebrate or to be angry,” he said.

”It’s kind of difficult (to know) what to do and how to behave on the court when you’re playing one of your best friends... So all these things are playing around with your emotions a little bit...

“But in the end we are professionals. (It) doesn’t matter who is across the net, you want to win.”

Djokovic will now be able to enjoy a rest day before facing a quarter-final against either Richard Gasquet or Florian Mayer who were still locked in battle when the rain brought an early end to all play away from Centre Court and its roof.