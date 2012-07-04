FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Dominant Djokovic downs Mayer to sprint into semis
July 4, 2012 / 2:36 PM / 5 years ago

Dominant Djokovic downs Mayer to sprint into semis

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Novak Djokovic of Serbia hits a return to Florian Mayer of Germany during their men's quarter-final tennis match at the Wimbledon tennis championships in London July 4, 2012. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett

LONDON (Reuters) - Top seed Novak Djokovic motored into the Wimbledon semi-finals with a quick-fire 6-4 6-1 6-4 victory over Germany’s Florian Mayer on Wednesday.

The Serb did not need to be at his brilliant best to dispatch the world number 29 who laboured to stay in the encounter but never looked like troubling his opponent.

Djokovic broke decisively in the 10th game of the first set and then sprinted through the second on fast forward.

Mayer held on to the Serb’s coat tails in the third, but Djokovic broke in the ninth game and finished him off with an ace to set up a mouth-watering semi-final against Roger Federer.

Reporting by Toby Davis; editing by Alison Wildey

