June 23, 2014 / 6:03 PM / 3 years ago

Devastating Djokovic dashes into second round

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Novak Djokovic of Serbia reacts after defeating Andrey Golubev of Kazakhstan in their men's singles tennis match at the Wimbledon Tennis Championships, in London June 23, 2014. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth

LONDON (Reuters) - Novak Djokovic lived up to his top billing at Wimbledon when he combined brutal force with deft touches to reach the second round in a 6-0 6-1 6-4 destruction of Kazakhstan’s Andrey Golubev on Monday.

The 2011 champion, elevated to top seed despite his world number two ranking, appeared to be heading for a rarely-seen “triple bagel” in men’s tennis when he led 6-0 5-0 against his hapless opponent.

Golubev eventually registered on the Center Court scoreboard after 44 minutes, drawing a warm round of applause from the crowd who were eager to witness a closer contest.

Djokovic, however, was in no mood to oblige and took just 88 minutes to book a second-round showdown with wily Czech campaigner Radek Stepanek.

“It was a great start, especially the first two sets and I could not be happier with the performance,” said the Serb, who has not won a grand slam tournament since the 2013 Australian Open.

Reporting by Pritha Sarkar, editing by Clare Lovell

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
