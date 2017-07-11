Los Angeles spells out low-cost, bold Olympic future in Games pitch
LAUSANNE Los Angeles could deliver a low-cost, low-risk model for the Olympic Games, officials outlining its 2024 candidacy to the International Olympic Committee said on Tuesday.
LONDON Second seed Novak Djokovic eased into the Wimbledon quarter-finals with a routine 6-2 7-6(5) 6-4 win over France's Adrian Mannarino on Tuesday.
The match was postponed after the marathon battle between Rafa Nadal and Gilles Muller concluded late on Monday.
Djokovic was due to follow Nadal on to Court One but the Spaniard's defeat by Muller lasted 4 hours 48 minutes and made it impossible for the Serb's match to be completed before dark.
Light rain led officials to close the roof over Centre Court.
Djokovic, who will face Czech Tomas Berdych in the last eight, received treatment to his shoulder during a medical time-out late in the third set.
LONDON Venus Williams handed out another lesson to one of Wimbledon's young upstarts when she beat Jelena Ostapenko 6-3 7-5 on Tuesday to become the oldest women's semi-finalist for 23 years.