Mahut and Herbert win all-French men's double final

LONDON (Reuters) - Nicolas Mahut and Pierre-Hughes Herbert won the Wimbledon men's doubles title after a straight sets win over fellow French duo Julien Benneteau and Edouard Roger-Vasselin on Saturday.

They were comfortable winners in the end, winning 6-4 7-6(1) 6-3, adding the title to the U.S. Open doubles crown they also won together last year.

Mahut is forever associated with the longest match in tennis history, at Wimbledon in 2010 when he lost an 11-hour marathon to American John Isner, and was close to tears at the end.

"I said since I played tennis that Wimbledon is the greatest tournament," former boy's singles champion Mahut said.

"When you win the match point in the final, you just realize that you're going to have your name written on the trophy and everywhere.

"Being the champion here in Wimbledon, it's a dream come true for me."

Mahut already has his name inscribed on a plaque attached to Wimbledon's Court 18 -- scene of his epic against Isner, but he said that he hoped he would now be remembered for something else.

"Now I can come in the press conference as a Wimbledon champion. It's great," he said.

He also finished runner-up at the 2015 Australian Open in his first tournament in tandem with Herbert.