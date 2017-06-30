Djokovic leads the way into Eastbourne semi-finals
LONDON Novak Djokovic kept his Wimbledon preparations on course by beating American Donald Young 6-2 7-6(9) on Thursday to reach the semi-finals of the Aegon International tournament at Eastbourne.
LONDON Andy Murray will begin the defence of his Wimbledon title against a qualifier after the draw was made at the All England Club on Friday.
The Scot, who is bidding to win Wimbledon for a third time, was drawn in the same half as two-times champion Rafa Nadal, with three-times winner Novak Djokovic and seven-times champion Roger Federer placed in the bottom half.
Women's world number one Angelique Kerber opens against a qualifier and is seeded to face Karolina Pliskova in the semi-finals. French Open champion Jelena Ostapenko could face a semi-final against the woman she beat in the Paris final, Simona Halep, while two-time champion Petra Kvitova is also in the bottom half.
(Reporting by Simon Cambers; Editing by John O'Brien)
British long-distance runner Mo Farah acknowledges he needs to be in a better shape to defend his 5,000 meters and 10,000m titles at London's world championships in August.