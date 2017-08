Factbox: Fathers who have won grand slam titles

Britain's Andy Murray kisses the trophy as he celebrates winning the mens singles final against Canada's Milos Raonic.

LONDON (Reuters) - Following Andy Murray's triumph in the men's singles at Wimbledon on Sunday, this is a list of men who have won grand slam singles titles since 1980 after becoming fathers:

Player Majors won after becoming a father

Jimmy Connors (U.S.) Wimbledon (1982)

U.S. Open (1982, 1983)

Pat Cash (Australia) Wimbledon (1987)

Andres Gomez (Ecuador) French Open (1990)

Boris Becker (Germany) Australian Open (1996)

Petr Korda (Czech Republic) Australian Open (1998)

Yevgeny Kafelnikov (Russia) Australian Open (1999)

Albert Costa (Spain) French Open (2002)

Andre Agassi (U.S.) Australian Open (2003)

Roger Federer (Switzerland) Australian Open (2010)

Wimbledon (2012)

Novak Djokovic (Serbia) Australian Open (2015, 2016)

Wimbledon (2015)

U.S. Open (2015)

French Open (2016)

Stan Wawrinka (Switzerland) Australian Open (2014)

French Open (2015)

Andy Murray (Britain) Wimbledon (2016)

(See story)