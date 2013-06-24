Federer cruises through opening Wimbledon test

Roger Federer of Switzerland speaks at a news conference the day before the start of the the Wimbledon Tennis Championships, in London June 23, 2013. REUTERS/Jon Buckle/AELTC/Pool

LONDON (Reuters) - Roger Federer began the defense of his Wimbledon title by breezing to a straight sets victory over Romanian Victor Hanescu on the opening Centre Court match of the championships on Monday.

The third-seeded Swiss barely broke sweat in demolishing his 48th-ranked opponent 6-3 6-2 6-0 with the final set taking only 17 minutes.

On a chilly afternoon Federer strolled serenely around the lush court and was never remotely troubled in a match lasting only 68 minutes.

“I’ve won it (Wimbledon) a few times now but it still feels special,” Federer told the BBC.

“I still enjoy myself in the first round and it’s a pleasure playing on Centre Court again this year. I thought it was a good first round for me. I‘m very happy, conditions are pretty cold but it releases some of the pressure now.”

Hanescu lost his opening service game and was 3-0 down within six minutes as Federer showcased his broad armory of attacking shots.

His serve regularly found the lines, with the Romanian floundering in his search for answers and unable to find any sort of rhythm.

Federer, bidding to become the first man to win the Wimbledon men’s singles title eight times, will face Sergiy Stakhovsky of Ukraine in the next round.