#Sports News
June 30, 2012 / 6:16 PM / in 5 years

Ferrer grinds down Roddick to reach last 16

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

David Ferrer of Spain hits a return to Andy Roddick of the U.S. during their men's singles tennis match at the Wimbledon tennis championships in London June 30, 2012. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth

LONDON (Reuters) - Spanish seventh seed David Ferrer roared into the Wimbledon fourth round by beating three-times runner-up Andy Roddick 2-6 7-6 6-4 6-3 on Saturday.

Both players were on seven-match winning streaks going into their first meeting on grass and American Roddick, seeded 30th, played an inspired first set.

Ferrer won a thrilling tiebreak 10-8 in the second set which set him on the road to victory and he punched the air with joy after reaching the last 16 at Wimbledon for the fourth time.

The Spaniard with the relentless groundstrokes and exquisite passing shots will next face Argentine Juan Martin del Potro.

“I am very happy with my game today. I showed great consistency,” Ferrer said. “Next time with Juan Martin will be very tough.”

Reporting by Paul Majendie, Editing by Ed Osmond

