#Sports News
June 28, 2013 / 4:20 PM / 4 years ago

Ferrer wins all-Spanish clash to book third round spot

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

David Ferrer of Spain celebrates after defeating Roberto Bautista Agut of Spain in their men's singles tennis match at the Wimbledon Tennis Championships, in London June 28, 2013. REUTERS/Eddie Keogh

LONDON (Reuters) - David Ferrer came out on top in an all-Spanish second round match at Wimbledon, getting the better of a baseline battle to beat Roberto Bautista Agut 6-3 3-6 7-6(4) 7-5 on Friday.

When fourth seed Ferrer claimed the first set after 43 minutes, there was no hint that the 60th-ranked Bautista Agut could upset the country’s pecking order and reach the third round of a grand slam for the first time.

But his clever shot-making drew a string of unforced errors from this year’s French Open finalist Ferrer in the second set and he tenaciously dug-in to take the third set to a tiebreak.

However, Ferrer kept his nerve to regain the lead, broke in the 11th game of the fourth set and closed it out to set up a third-round match against Ukraine’s Alexandr Dolgopolov.

Reporting by Toby Davis; editing by Ken Ferris

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
