FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Resilient Ferrer outlasts Dolgopolov to make last 16
Sections
Featured
Chaos, hacks stalk bitcoin investors
Future of Money
Chaos, hacks stalk bitcoin investors
Reuters Backstory: No stranger to crisis in Puerto Rico
Puerto Rico
Reuters Backstory: No stranger to crisis in Puerto Rico
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
Exchange-traded funds
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Sports News
June 29, 2013 / 7:40 PM / in 4 years

Resilient Ferrer outlasts Dolgopolov to make last 16

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

David Ferrer of Spain celebrates after defeating Alexandr Dolgopolov of Ukraine in their men's singles tennis match at the Wimbledon Tennis Championships, in London June 29, 2013. REUTERS/Toby Melville (BRITAIN - Tags: SPORT TENNIS)

LONDON (Reuters) - Fourth seed David Ferrer came through a punishing five-set test against Alexandr Dolgopolov to move into the last 16 in the evening gloom at Wimbledon on Saturday.

Ferrer eventually ground down the 26th seeded Ukrainian 6-7(6) 7-6(2) 2-6 6-1 6-2 in three hours 12 minutes.

“It was a very hard match,” this year’s French Open finalist Ferrer said. “I tried to fight a lot and to be focused in the right moments and eventually I won.”

There were only been 12 five-set matches in the first two rounds of the men’s singles at Wimbledon, which was the fewest at the grasscourt grand slam in the Open era.

Ferrer’s famed staying power came into its own as he got on top in the fourth set and ended the resistance of Dolgopolov to set up a fourth round match against Croatia’s Ivan Dodig.

Reporting by Toby Davis; editing by xxx

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.