Pliskova leads Czech Wimbledon challenge after Kvitova exit
LONDON The Czech challenge for the Wimbledon women's title may have lost Petra Kvitova but third-seed and bookmaker's favorite Karolina Pliskova will continue her bid on Thursday.
LONDON Spain's David Ferrer was on court only briefly on Thursday as Wimbledon second round opponent Steve Darcis retired injured.
Ferrer, twice a quarter-finalist at the grasscourt slam, was leading 3-0 when Belgium's Darcis cried off with a back injury.
Darcis, who once beat Rafa Nadal at Wimbledon, is the eighth player to retire in the men's singles at this year's championships.
Two players - Martin Klizan and Alexandr Dolgopolov - failed to complete their matches on Centre Court against Novak Djokovic and Roger Federer respectively on Tuesday.
Unseeded Ferrer will play either Czech Tomas Berdych or American Ryan Harrison in the third round.
(Reporting by Martyn Herman; Editing by Louise Ireland)
