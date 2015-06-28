FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Ferrer withdraws from Wimbledon with elbow injury
June 28, 2015 / 1:05 PM / 2 years ago

Ferrer withdraws from Wimbledon with elbow injury

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Tennis - Wimbledon Preview - All England Lawn Tennis & Croquet Club, Wimbledon, England - 28/6/15 Spain's David Ferrer during practice Action Images via Reuters / Andrew Couldridge Livepic EDITORIAL USE ONLY.

LONDON (Reuters) - Spain’s David Ferrer has pulled out of Wimbledon on the eve of the tournament because of an elbow injury, the All England Club said in a statement on Sunday.

“Unfortunately I won’t be able to play at Wimbledon because of an injury to my elbow,” the 33-year-old, who has played in 50 consecutive grand slam tournaments since the 2003 Australian Open, said on his Twitter page.

“It’s time to get better as quickly as possible.”

Ferrer, who was seeded eighth, had been due to face Briton James Ward in the first round but will now be replaced in the draw by lucky loser from qualifying Luca Vanni of Italy.

Ferrer had been seeded to play fellow Spaniard Rafa Nadal in the quarter-finals, a stage he has reached twice in his career at the grasscourt tournament.

Reporting by Martyn Herman; editing by Toby Davis

