FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a year ago
Thirteenth seed Ferrer bundled out by Mahut
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#Trump
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Pyongyang says more to come
North Korea
Pyongyang says more to come
U.S. send extra fighters to police Baltic skies
Russian military exercise
U.S. send extra fighters to police Baltic skies
Commentary: A win for Trump’s natural gas diplomacy
Energy & Environment
Commentary: A win for Trump’s natural gas diplomacy
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Sports News
June 30, 2016 / 2:35 PM / a year ago

Thirteenth seed Ferrer bundled out by Mahut

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Britain Tennis - Wimbledon - All England Lawn Tennis & Croquet Club, Wimbledon, England - 27/6/16 Spain's David Ferrer in action against Uzbekistan's Denis IstominStefan Wermuth

LONDON (Reuters) - David Ferrer became the highest-ranked casualty so far in the Wimbledon men's singles when French serve and volleyer Nicolas Mahut overpowered him 6-1 6-4 6-3 on Thursday.

The 13th-seeded Spaniard has suffered a drop in form this year, and never looked capable of turning things around against his fellow 34-year-old.

Mahut, whose career includes three grasscourt titles, had never beaten a Spaniard at a grand slam before meeting Ferrer, but quickly took charge, reeling off six straight games after Ferrer had struggled to hold his opening serve.

Ferrer, a quarter-finalist in 2012 and 2013, broke back after slipping behind in the second set but dropped serve at 4-4 allowing Mahut to hold serve for a two-set lead.

There was no way back after that for the former French Open finalist who dropped out of the world's top 10 for the first time in nearly six years in May.

Mahut, part of Wimbledon folklore after losing to American John Isner in the longest match in tennis history in 2010 -- an 11 hour five minute epic -- will play fellow Frenchman Pierre-Hugues Herbert in round three.

Reporting by Martyn Herman

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.