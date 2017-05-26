FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
3 months ago
Fire brigade called to blaze at Wimbledon
#Sports News
May 26, 2017 / 12:53 PM / 3 months ago

Fire brigade called to blaze at Wimbledon

1 Min Read

LONDON (Reuters) - The London Fire Brigade were called to put out a blaze at Wimbledon on Friday, the All England Club said.

Photographs posted on social media showed a hedge close to the practice courts engulfed in flames with workmen watching on.

"The AELTC can confirm the London Fire Brigade has been attending a small fire outside Gate 1, which has now been extinguished," the club said on Twitter.

Four fire engines were sent to deal with the incident, the Fire Brigade said.

This year's Wimbledon championships begin on July 3.

Reporting by Martyn Herman, editing by Ed Osmond

