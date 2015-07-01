FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Wimbledon evacuated due to electrical fire
July 1, 2015 / 9:36 PM / 2 years ago

Wimbledon evacuated due to electrical fire

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

A fireman walks past the statue of Fred Perry after a fire inside Centre Court in Wimbledon at the end of play during the Tennis Championship, in London, 1 July, 2015. REUTERS/Henry Browne

LONDON (Reuters) - The grounds at Wimbledon were evacuated after the close of play on Wednesday because of an electrical fire, organizers said.

“Confirmation that Centre Court was evacuated long after play had concluded owing to a suspected electrical fault. Fire brigade in attendance,” Wimbledon organizers said on their official Twitter feed.

An announcement was made on the public address system at Centre Court asking anyone inside the building to leave immediately. A further announcement said anyone on the tea lawn between Gates 4 and 5 should also evacuate.

Minutes later, everyone within the All England Club grounds was ordered to leave. Media were allowed to stay in the press center, adjacent to Centre Court.

Several fire engines and police vans arrived at the grounds, parking outside Centre Court.

Writing by Ken Ferris; Editing by Tom Hayward

