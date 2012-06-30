FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Shvedova blanks Errani in rare "golden set"
June 30, 2012 / 4:06 PM / 5 years ago

Shvedova blanks Errani in rare "golden set"

Pritha Sarkar

1 Min Read

Yaroslava Shvedova of Kazakhstan reacts during her women's singles tennis match against Sara Errani of Italy at the Wimbledon tennis championships in London June 30, 2012. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett

LONDON (Reuters) - Kazakhstan’s Yaroslava Shvedova left French Open runner-up Sara Errani red-faced at Wimbledon on Saturday by becoming the first player to win a set in a grand slam tournament without conceding a point.

The first set disappeared in a 15-minute blur as Shvedova won 24 consecutive points - known as a golden set - in the third-round match on court three.

Tenth seed Errani fought back in the second but was powerless to stop Shvedova wrapping up a 6-0 6-4 victory.

Shvedova is no stranger to blitzing through sets as she had owned the previous women’s record of winning 23 consecutive points, during a second-round match against Amy Frazier, in Memphis in 2006.

Amongst the men, Bill Scanlon produced a golden set during his first-round 6-2 6-0 win over Marcos Hocevar at Delray Beach in 1983. (Editing by Ed Osmond)

