Tennis - Wimbledon - London, Britain - July 10, 2017 Spain’s Rafael Nadal celebrates during his fourth round match against Luxembourg’s Gilles Muller REUTERS/Matthew Childs

Tennis - Wimbledon - London, Britain - July 10, 2017 Czech Republic’s Tomas Berdych celebrates winning the fourth round match against Austria’s Dominic Thiem REUTERS/Tony O'Brien

LONDON Highlights from day seven of the Wimbledon championships on Monday (all times GMT):

1725 BERDYCH DUMPS OUT THIEM IN FIVE-SET EPIC

- Czech Tomas Berdych, the men's 11th seed, beat eighth-seeded Austrian Dominic Thiem 6-3 6-7(1) 6-3 3-6 6-3 in a match lasting just under three hours.

- Berdych will meet Frenchman Adrian Mannarino or second seed Novak Djokovic in the quarter-finals.

1720 NADAL DIGS DEEP TO DRAW LEVEL WITH MULLER

- Rafael Nadal, the men's fourth seed, fought back against Luxembourg's Gilles Muller to win the fourth set 6-4.

- The Spaniard lost the first two sets 6-3 6-4 to his 16th-seeded opponent, but took the third 6-3.

1715 FEDERER IN CRUISE CONTROL AGAINST DIMITROV

- Roger Federer, the third seed, has won the first two set against Grigor Dimitrov of Bulgaria 6-4 6-2.

READ MORE:

Star quality decides court allocation, say Wimbledon officials

Kerber dethroned as number one but has hope restored

Life is sweet for Kuznetsova, despite absent Dulce

Ostapenko loss seems hard to stomach for Svitolina

Murray reaches Wimbledon quarters for 10th straight year

Rybarikova charges into Wimbledon wonderland

Comfortable Cilic crushes Bautista Agut to reach quarter-finals

Kuznetsova back in quarter-finals after 10-year wait

Halep dashes new mum Azarenka's comeback dreams

Big-hitting Vandeweghe turfs out Wozniacki

Konta becomes first British woman into last eight since 1984

Kerber knocked out by Muguruza, loses number one spot

"Hesitation is fatal": the psychology of the game

Wily veteran Venus powers past rookie Konjuh

Ostapenko makes Wimbledon quarter-finals to keep double dream alive

Don't blame Wimbledon courts for players' tumbles - All England chief

1603 QUERREY PREVAILS IN BATTLE OF BIG SERVERS

- American Sam Querrey beat South Africa's Kevin Anderson 5-7 7-6(5) 6-3 6-7(11) 6-3 to reach the quarter-finals, where he will face world number one Andy Murray of Britain.

1555 MURRAY MARCHES ON WITH STRAIGHT SETS WIN

- Murray beat Frenchman Benoit Paire 7-6(1) 6-4 6-4 to reach the quarter-finals.

1450 AZARENKA UNDONE BY RUTHLESS HALEP

- New mum Victoria Azarenka's run at Wimbledon was halted by second seed Simona Halep of Romania, who beat the Belarusian 7-6(3) 6-2 to reach the quarter-finals.

- Halep will face Britain's Johanna Konta next.

1425 CILIC CRUISES INTO QUARTERS AFTER DOWNING BAUTISTA-AGUT

- Men's seventh seed Marin Cilic of Croatia beat Spaniard Roberto Bautista Agut 6-2 6-2 6-2 to reach the quarter-finals, where he will face either Nadal or Luxembourg's Muller.

1420 KONTA SURVIVES GARCIA SCARE TO REACH QUARTERS

- Sixth-seeded Konta survived a fightback from France's Caroline Garcia to reach the Wimbledon quarter-finals for the first time with a 7-6(3) 4-6 6-4 victory.

- Konta is the first British woman to reach the last eight at Wimbledon since Jo Durie in 1984.

1409 VANDEWEGHE INTO QUARTERS AFTER UPSETTING WOZNIACKI

- American Coco Vandeweghe, seeded 24th, beat fifth seed Caroline Wozniacki of Denmark 7-6(4) 6-4 to reach the quarter-finals.

- Vandeweghe will face Slovakia's Magdalena Rybarikova next.

1315 VENUS MAKES SHORT WORK OF KONJUH

- American Venus Williams, the women's 10th seed, beat Croat Ana Konjuh 6-3 6-2 on Centre Court in a match lasting a shade over an hour.

- Williams, who at 37 is the oldest woman to reach the quarter-finals since Martina Navratilova in 1994, faces hard-hitting Latvian Jelena Ostapenko next.

1308 MUGURUZA INTO QUARTERS AFTER EPIC CLASH WITH KERBER

- Spain's Garbine Muguruza beat top-seeded German Angelique Kerber 4-6 6-4 6-4 to reach the quarter-finals after an enthralling battle that lasted for two hours and 20 minutes.

- Muguruza faces Russian seventh seed Svetlana Kuznetsova next.

1235 RYBARIKOVA BATTLES PAST MARTIC AND INTO QUARTERS

- Slovakia's Rybarikova beat Croat qualifier Petra Martic 6-4 2-6 6-3 to reach the quarter-finals.

1230 OSTAPENKO INTO QUARTERS FOR FIRST TIME

- Latvian Ostapenko beat Ukrainian Elina Svitolina, the women's fourth seed, 6-3 7-6(6) to reach the quarter-finals of Wimbledon for the first time.

- Ostapenko, who stunned the world when she won the French Open earlier this year, will face Williams next.

1215 KUZNETSOVA INTO QUARTERS AFTER OUSTING RADWANSKA

- Kuznetsova, the women's seventh seed, beat Polish ninth seed Agnieszka Radwanska 6-2 6-4 to book her place in the quarter-finals.

1035 MONDAY'S ORDER OF PLAY

- Order of play on the main show courts at Wimbledon on Monday (play starts at 1200 GMT/0800 ET unless stated, prefix number denotes seeding, all matches fourth round unless stated):

Centre Court

27-Ana Konjuh (Croatia) v 10-Venus Williams (U.S.)

1-Andy Murray (Britain) v Benoit Paire (France)

13-Grigor Dimitrov (Bulgaria) v 3-Roger Federer (Switzerland)

Court One

6-Johanna Konta (Britain) v 21-Caroline Garcia (France)

4-Rafael Nadal (Spain) v 16-Gilles Muller (Luxembourg)

Adrian Mannarino (France) v 2-Novak Djokovic (Serbia)

Court Two (play begins at 1030 GMT)

1-Angelique Kerber (Germany) v 14-Garbine Muguruza (Spain)

Victoria Azarenka (Belarus) v 2-Simona Halep (Romania)

6-Milos Raonic (Canada) v 10-Alexander Zverev (Germany)

1030 PLAY BEGINS ON DAY SEVEN

- World number one Kerber and Spaniard Muguruza kick off the action with a fourth round face-off on Court Two on a packed Monday schedule.

- Out on Court Three, ninth seed Radwanska's match against Russian Kuznetsova is underway, while Latvia's Ostapenko faces fourth seed Svitolina on Court 12.

- In the men's draw, world number one Murray, Spaniard Nadal, Swiss veteran Federer and Serbia's Djokovic are all in action later in the day.

(Compiled by Simon Jennings in Bengaluru; Editing by Mark Heinrich and Ed Osmond)