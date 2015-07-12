Double the joy for Hingis as she and Paes win mixed title

Leander Paes of India and Martina Hingis of Switzerland show off their trophies after winning their Mixed Doubles Final match against Timea Babos of Hungary and Alexander Peya of Austria at the Wimbledon Tennis Championships in London, July 12, 2015. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth

LONDON (Reuters) - Martina Hingis completed the doubles-double at Wimbledon on Sunday after she and Leander Paes walloped Alexander Peya and Timea Babos 6-1 6-1 to win the mixed doubles trophy at the All England Club.

Twenty four hours after partnering another Indian, Sania Mirza, to the women’s doubles crown, the 34-year-old combined with Paes to scoop their second mixed title of the year after also triumphing at the Australian Open.

“I think last night and today was just amazing, the emotions,” Hingis said.

“The chemistry we had today...It was incredible.”

Hingis, the 1997 Wimbledon singles champion, claimed her third mixed title and her overall grand slam doubles tally now stands at 13.

Paes now has eight mixed doubles titles to go with eight men’s doubles trophies he has won at the majors.

“Coming out and playing like that on one of the most prestigious courts that we’ve grown up with and winning a title like that, again for the second time in a grand slam without losing a set, that is really special,” the Indian said.