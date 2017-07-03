Tennis - Wimbledon - London, Britain - July 3, 2017 Police officers at Wimbledon before the start of play REUTERS/Tony O'Brien

Tennis - Wimbledon - London, Britain - July 3, 2017 General view of an order of play board before the start of play REUTERS/Andrew Couldridge

LONDON Queues snaked down to the All England Club on Monday morning as the opening day of the Wimbledon championships got underway.

Britain's Andy Murray was due to open center court action at the grasscourt grand slam with a match against Kazakh qualifier Alexander Bublik at 1pm local time (1200 GMT).

Both French Open champions, Rafa Nadal and Jelena Ostapenko, were also due to feature on Day One, along with Petra Kvitova, Venus Williams and Stan Wawrinka.

Johanna Konta carries home hopes in the women's draw. She plays Taiwan's Su-Wei Hsieh.

