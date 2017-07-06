Japan's Osaka prepared 'whole life' for Venus clash
LONDON Japanese teenager Naomi Osaka is humbled to be facing Venus Williams at Wimbledon, even if it was the American's younger sister she wanted to emulate when she was growing up.
LONDON The Czech challenge for the Wimbledon women's title may have lost Petra Kvitova but third-seed and bookmaker's favorite Karolina Pliskova will continue her bid on Thursday.
While threats of thunderstorms in SW19 could mean some delays to the program on what could be a warm, muggy day, Pliskova will expect no disruption to her timetable.
Slovak Magdalena Rybarikova is an experienced campaigner, however, who is rebuilding her rankings after a series of injury woes and represents a tricky test on Centre Court.
Kvitova's attempt to repeat her triumphs in 2011 and 2014, ended with a second-round loss to 95th-ranked American Madison Brengle on Wednesday.
World number one Angelique Kerber is also in action, taking on Belgian veteran Kirsten Flipkens.
On the men's side, seven-times champion Roger Federer takes on Dusan Lajovic and Djokovic faces Adam Pavlasek in round two.
The pair will be looking to get a full game under their belts after their first round challenger both retired injured early in their contests on Tuesday.
Defending world long jump champion Greg Rutherford has been ruled out of the Anniversary Games in London on July 9 with an ankle ligament injury but hopes to recover in time for the World Championships in August, the 30-year-old has said.