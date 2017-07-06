Tennis - Wimbledon - London, Britain - July 4, 2017 Czech Republic’s Karolina Pliskova celebrates winning the first round match against Russia’s Evgeniya Rodina REUTERS/Andrew Couldridge

Tennis - Wimbledon - London, Britain - July 5, 2017 Czech Republic's Petra Kvitova in action during her second round match against USA's Madison Brengle REUTERS/Andrew Couldridge

LONDON The Czech challenge for the Wimbledon women's title may have lost Petra Kvitova but third-seed and bookmaker's favorite Karolina Pliskova will continue her bid on Thursday.

While threats of thunderstorms in SW19 could mean some delays to the program on what could be a warm, muggy day, Pliskova will expect no disruption to her timetable.

Slovak Magdalena Rybarikova is an experienced campaigner, however, who is rebuilding her rankings after a series of injury woes and represents a tricky test on Centre Court.

Kvitova's attempt to repeat her triumphs in 2011 and 2014, ended with a second-round loss to 95th-ranked American Madison Brengle on Wednesday.

World number one Angelique Kerber is also in action, taking on Belgian veteran Kirsten Flipkens.

On the men's side, seven-times champion Roger Federer takes on Dusan Lajovic and Djokovic faces Adam Pavlasek in round two.

The pair will be looking to get a full game under their belts after their first round challenger both retired injured early in their contests on Tuesday.

(Reporting by Simon Evans; editing by Andrew Roche)