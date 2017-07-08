U.S. sprinter Coleman to run only 100 at world championships
American Christian Coleman will run only the 100 metres at the world championships in London next month, his management company said on Friday.
LONDON Centre Court action at Wimbledon gets under way on Saturday with Poland's Agnieszka Radwanska, runner-up in 2012, taking on Swiss Timea Bacsinszky.
The wide-open women's draw should give genuine hope to a ninth seed Radwanska and a top 20 performer like Bacsinkszky.
Women's top seed Angelique Kerber has been finding her grasscourt feet following her struggles in the first half of the season and the German will be hoping to continue her resurgence against American Shelby Rogers.
On the men's front, former champions Novak Djokovic and Roger Federer are both in action, against Latvia's Ernests Gulbis and Germany's Mischa Zverev respectively.
Zverev plays old-school 'serve and volley' more than any other player at Wimbledon, which should make for an unusual and fascinating contest against Federer.
LONDON Naomi Osaka wasn't even born when Venus Williams made her debut at the All England Club, but it was the 37-year-old who triumphed on Friday to book her place in the last 16 at Wimbledon.