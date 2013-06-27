FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Llodra latest victim of Wimbledon's injury jinx
Sections
Featured
Chaos, hacks stalk bitcoin investors
Future of Money
Chaos, hacks stalk bitcoin investors
Reuters Backstory: No stranger to crisis in Puerto Rico
Puerto Rico
Reuters Backstory: No stranger to crisis in Puerto Rico
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
Exchange-traded funds
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Sports News
June 27, 2013 / 12:11 PM / 4 years ago

Llodra latest victim of Wimbledon's injury jinx

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Jarkko Nieminen of Finland serves to Michael Llodra of France in their men's singles tennis match at the Wimbledon Tennis Championships, in London June 25, 2013. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett

LONDON (Reuters) - Frenchman Michael Llodra added his name to Wimbledon’s growing injury list after he retired hurt during his second round match against Italy’s Andreas Seppi on Thursday.

Llodra’s withdrawal, after he lost the first set 7-5, made him the 11th player to pull out during this year’s championships.

On Wednesday, Australian Open champion Victoria Azarenka and men’s sixth seed Jo-Wilfried Tsonga were among a record seven players to withdraw from a grand slam tournament in a single day.

Many players blamed Wimbledon’s slick green turf for the high rate of pull outs during the opening three days of the tournament but Wimbledon’s new head groundsman said he was “100 percent happy” with the condition of the courts.

Reporting by Pritha Sarkar, editing by Ken Ferris

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.