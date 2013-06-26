Factbox- Injured players out of Wimbledon on Day Three

LONDON (Reuters) - Wimbledon was hit by a record number of retirements and walkovers on Wednesday as injuries forced seven players to quit the singles events on Day Three of the two-week tournament.

In total, 10 players have already withdrawn this year.

Following is a list of the players who pulled out on Wednesday in alphabetical order:

VICTORIA AZARENKA: The Belarussian second seed took a bad fall in her first-round match on Monday and her knee failed to recover for Wednesday’s clash with Italy’s Flavia Pennetta.

MARIN CILIC: The Croatian 10th seed withdrew with knee trouble before his second round match against Frenchman Kenny De Schepper.

STEVE DARCIS: The Belgian, who had been due to face Pole Lukasz Kubot, pulled out after saying he injured his right shoulder in his stunning victory over Rafa Nadal on Monday.

JOHN ISNER: The American marathon man, whose longest-ever tennis match is part of Wimbledon folklore, lasted only two games before his knee buckled against Adrian Mannarino.

YARASLAVA SHVEDOVA: The Kazakh player gave 2011 Wimbledon champion Petra Kvitova a walkover because of an arm injury.

RADEK STEPANEK: The Czech veteran quit with a hamstring injury while trailing powerful Pole Jerzy Janowicz.

JO-WILFRIED TSONGA: The French sixth seed retired with a knee injury during his second round match against Latvia’s Ernests Gulbis on Centre Court.

In the first two days, Argentine Guido Pella was carried off court on a stretcher after a fall, Swiss Romani Oprandi was also injured and German Philipp Kohlschreiber pulled out due to flu.