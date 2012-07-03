FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Kerber wears down Lisicki to reach semis
Sections
Featured
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
Exchange-traded funds
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
A tale of two photos
Reuters Backstory
A tale of two photos
Pence leaves NFL game after players kneel
Pence leaves NFL game after players kneel
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Sports News
July 3, 2012 / 6:36 PM / 5 years ago

Kerber wears down Lisicki to reach semis

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON (Reuters) - Angelique Kerber converted her fifth match point to beat fellow German Sabine Lisicki 6-3 6-7 7-5 and reach the Wimbledon semi-finals after a fluctuating quarter-final clash on Tuesday.

The eighth seed looked on course for the last four after earning two match points in the second-set tiebreak but the erratic Lisicki saved them both and nipped in to take it 9-7.

Fifteenth-seeded Lisicki, a semi-finalist here last year who beat top seed Maria Sharapova in the fourth round, found her range in the third set and served for the match at 5-3 but Kerber won four games in a row to clinch victory in two and a half hours.

Kerber, U.S. Open semi-finalist in 2011, will play third seed Agnieszka Radwanska of Poland or Russian Maria Kirilenko for a place in the final.

Reporting by Ed Osmond, editing by Pritha Sarkar

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.