FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a year ago
Keys locks out Cornet from Wimbledon
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#Trump
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Confederate flag sales boom after Charlottesville clash
U.S.
Confederate flag sales boom after Charlottesville clash
U.S. spacecraft poised for fiery plunge into Saturn
Science
U.S. spacecraft poised for fiery plunge into Saturn
'Gates of Hell': Iraqi struggles through fighting near Tal Afar
Iraq
'Gates of Hell': Iraqi struggles through fighting near Tal Afar
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Sports News
July 2, 2016 / 7:50 PM / a year ago

Keys locks out Cornet from Wimbledon

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Britain Tennis - Wimbledon - All England Lawn Tennis & Croquet Club, Wimbledon, England - 2/7/16 USA's Madison Keys celebrates winning her match against France's Alize CornetPaul Childs

LONDON (Reuters) - Madison Keys completed a hat-trick of wins over luckless Frenchwoman Alize Cornet as the American ninth seed reached the Wimbledon fourth round for the second successive year with a 6-4 5-7 6-2 victory on Saturday.

Cornet had fought back to level the contest at one-set all but when she rolled her ankle to crash heavily onto the slick surface in the second game of the decider, it completely knocked her off her stride.

Within the blink of an eye Keys had opened up a 4-0 lead and while Cornet, ranked 61st in the world, broke in the fifth game to raise hopes of a fightback, her challenge quickly hit the buffers.

A forehand that went long on match point saw Keys wrap up victory and book a last-16 meeting with world number five Simona Halep of Romania.

Related Coverage

Reporting by Pritha Sarkar, editing by Ken Ferris

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.