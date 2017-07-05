Ruthless Murray outclasses dangerous Brown
LONDON If defending champion Andy Murray needed a further test for his sore hip, the dread-locked drop-shotting Dustin Brown was probably it.
LONDON Two-times Wimbledon champion Petra Kvitova was knocked out in the second round by 95th ranked American Madison Brengle on Wednesday.
Brengle triumphed 6-3 1-6 6-2 to defeat the Czech who won at the All England Club in 2011 and 2014.
Kvitova was playing only her third event of the year after recovering from a knife attack at her home in December.
The Czech won a warm-up tournament in Birmingham last month after making her return to tennis at the French Open.
(Reporting by Simon Evans, editing by Ed Osmond)
LONDON If defending champion Andy Murray needed a further test for his sore hip, the dread-locked drop-shotting Dustin Brown was probably it.
LONDON Britain's Johanna Konta pulled out all the stops to win an enthralling, marathon, second round contest against Croatian Donna Vekic 7-6(4) 4-6 10-8 on Wednesday.