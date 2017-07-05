Tennis - Wimbledon - London, Britain - July 5, 2017 Czech Republic's Petra Kvitova in action during her second round match against USA's Madison Brengle REUTERS/Andrew Couldridge - RTX3A6LB

Tennis - Wimbledon - London, Britain - July 5, 2017 Czech Republic's Petra Kvitova in action during her second round match against USA's Madison Brengle REUTERS/Andrew Couldridge

Tennis - Wimbledon - London, Britain - July 5, 2017 USA's Madison Brengle shakes hands with Czech Republic's Petra Kvitova after winning their second round match REUTERS/Andrew Couldridge

LONDON Two-times Wimbledon champion Petra Kvitova was knocked out in the second round by 95th ranked American Madison Brengle on Wednesday.

Brengle triumphed 6-3 1-6 6-2 to defeat the Czech who won at the All England Club in 2011 and 2014.

Kvitova was playing only her third event of the year after recovering from a knife attack at her home in December.

The Czech won a warm-up tournament in Birmingham last month after making her return to tennis at the French Open.

(Reporting by Simon Evans, editing by Ed Osmond)