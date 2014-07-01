FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Factbox: Wimbledon quarter-finalist Nick Kyrgios
Sections
Featured
'The Russia hoax continues': Trump
Facebook
'The Russia hoax continues': Trump
The Iraqi militia helping Iran carve a road to Damascus
Reuters Investigates
The Iraqi militia helping Iran carve a road to Damascus
SEC hack reveals persistent government cyber vulnerability
Cyber Risk
SEC hack reveals persistent government cyber vulnerability
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Sports News
July 1, 2014 / 11:35 PM / 3 years ago

Factbox: Wimbledon quarter-finalist Nick Kyrgios

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

LONDON (Reuters) - Factbox on Australia’s Nick Kyrgios, who defeated French Open champion Rafa Nadal in the Wimbledon fourth round 7-6(5) 5-7 7-6(5) 6-3 on Tuesday to reach the quarter-finals.

GROWING UP

* Born April 27, 1995 in Canberra, Australia,

* He is the son of a Greek father, Giorgos, and a Malaysian mother, Norlaila

* A promising basketball player growing up but choose to focus solely on tennis when he was 14-years-old.

TENNIS CAREER

* Won the Australian Open boys’ singles title in 2013

* He is an accomplished doubles player and won back-to-back Wimbledon boys’ doubles in 2012 and 2013, as well as the 2012 Roland Garros doubles title.

* Turned professional in 2013.

* Currently the highest-ranked teenager on the men’s professional circuit at 144th.

* Coached by Tennis Australian national coach Simon Rea.

WIMBLEDON DEBUT

* A wildcard entry in this year’s Wimbledon, he is the youngest player in the men’s singles draw.

* He is the first player to reach the quarter-finals on their debut at the championship since Florian Mayer in 2004.

* He is youngest player to reach the quarter-finals at the All England Club since compatriot Bernard Tomic, aged 18, reached the last eight in 2011.

* The nine match points he saved during his second round 3-6 6-7(4) 6-4 7-5 10-8 win over ninth seed Richard Gasquet is the joint-highest amount of match points saved by a winner in a Grand Slam match in the professional era.

* His victory of Gasquet was his first tour-level win over an opponent in the world’s top 50.

* Kyrgios is the first player born in the 1990s to beat Rafa Nadal and is the first teenager to beat the world number one at a grand slam since Nadal himself beat Federer at the 2005 French Open.

Compiled by Sam Holden; Editing by Greg Stutchbury

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.