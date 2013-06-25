FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Easy start for China's Li Na at Wimbledon
June 25, 2013 / 1:01 PM / 4 years ago

Easy start for China's Li Na at Wimbledon

Clare Fallon

1 Min Read

Li Na of China celebrates after defeating Michaella Krajicek of the Netherlands in their women's singles tennis match at the Wimbledon Tennis Championships, in London June 25, 2013. REUTERS/Toby Melville

LONDON (Reuters) - Former French Open champion Li Na had a short and sweet ride into the second round of Wimbledon on Tuesday, spoiling Dutchwoman Michaella Krajicek’s comeback to the tournament with a 6-1 6-1 victory.

Li’s progress was so straightforward that she began to lose concentration after going 5-0 up in the second set, allowing Krajicek to hold and then save two matchpoints in a long seventh game on a sunny Court 12.

The sixth-seeded Li, China’s first grand-slam champion when she won the 2011 French Open, recovered and hit a winning serve on the third matchpoint to progress to a meeting with either Simona Halep of Romania or Olga Govortsova of Belarus.

Krajicek, 24, had not played at Wimbledon since 2008, although the family name is still on the honors board after brother Richard won the men’s singles title in 1996.

Editing by Ken Ferris

